A colony of playful Galapagos sea lions upon a Santa Cruz Island barge that they hijacked for their own, hilariously engaged in what sounded like a rather raucous burping contest. As it turns out, the distinctive noise is just juvenile pups sounding off to one another.

The young sea lions are much smaller and much more playful than the adults. The constant calling and grunting of the sea lions fill the air and when we listen, we can’t help but be reminded of high school burping contests.