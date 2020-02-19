Hypnotic Footage of a Rainbow Colored Sea Angel Slug Propelling Itself Under the Ice of the White Sea

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aquatic vlogger Aquatilis captured absolutely stunning footage of a rainbow sea angel slug propelling through the emerald green waters under the ice of the White Sea during the winter.

Still without a plot, but at least the sea is beautiful, Few seconds of our under-the-ice footage at the White Sea in March 2018.

The sea angel is actually a brightly colored transparent slug from the Pteropod family with projected external appendages that look like wings. These appendages, known as “parapodium”, allow the sea angel to propel through the water at a variety of speeds.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (previously) explains more about these beautiful creatures in a helpful video.

via Nerdist