Legendary Script Supervisor Dissects a Scene to Correct Continuity Errors Being Made in Real Time

Legendary script supervisor Martha Pinson, who has worked with such luminary directors as Martin Scorsese, Sidney Lumet, Oliver Stone, Milos Forman, Brian De Palma and Peter Yates, sat down with Vanity Fair to dissect a scene that was deliberately strewn with serious continuity problems. Pinson spotted many of these errors, explained what was wrong and made corrections in real time. Actually, Pinson spotted all of the errors, but left them for the viewers to find.

This scene is full of continuity errors and shows what might happen if someone like me isn’t on set. …if you really want to put your skills to the test we purposely left a few other mistakes in the scene for you to catch on your own.