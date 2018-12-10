Screenwriters Share Their Favorite Movie Lines

Renowned film writers such as Bryan Woods and Scott Beck from A Quiet Place, Ashleigh Powell of The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, Micah Fitzerman Blue from You Are My Friend, Jac Schaeffer of Timer and Charlie Wachtell and David Rabinowitz of BLACKKKLANSMAN plus a few others, each shared with Variety their favorite movie line of all time. Each writer offered a bit of scene context after reciting that treasured bit of dialogue. The films from where these quotes came range in genre from sci-fi to high drama to fantasy to iconic.
From “Lord of the Rings” to “Wizard of Oz,” professional screenwriters behind films like “A Quiet Place” and “BlacKkKlansman” pick their favorite movie lines ever