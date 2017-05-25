Laughing Squid

Clanadonia, A Scottish Drum and Pipes Band That Plays Traditional Music Wearing Traditional Clothing

While visiting Scotland in 2013, YouTuber Chris Ng came across an amazing street band playing traditional Scottish music while wearing traditional Scott clothing. The band, called Clanadonia, comprised completely of drums and bagpipes, is based Glasgow where they spread their “Bagpipe and Drum fueled mayhem amongst the general public throughout the known world…”

Clanadonia are a Drums & Pipes band with a difference – their music, passion, culture, history, people, ancestral bloodlines – are all bonded within the music.

