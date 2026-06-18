Scottish Bagpiper Jams with a Boston Bucket Drummer

While in town for the FIFA World Cup, Scottish bagpiper Neil Wilson of the Tartan Army, came upon a busking bucket drummer outside of Faneuil Hall on Boston‘s iconic Freedom Trail, and began playing alongside without a word. This impromptu collaboration, which drew in an appreciative crowd, really underlined how music brings the world together.

When music brings people together… one lone piper from Scotland and Boston’s finest bucket-drum maestro somehow created the collaboration nobody knew they needed

A similar collaboration occurred between another Scottish bagpiper and another busking drummer.

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