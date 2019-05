Nat Geo WILD takes a look at how tiny hummingbirds are able to hover in midair for so long while feeding in place. As it turns out these petite aviators have an extremely high metabolism, a specific ability to flap their wings at very high speed and constant hunger that gives them so much endurance even in the harshest of weather.

Hummingbirds flap their wings nearly 50 times a second, allowing them to feed in place. It’s like treading water, but in mid-air and at high speed.