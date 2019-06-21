Amusing Scenes and Figures Made Out of Fruit

San Francisco artist Ben Smith, who says he’s just “just trying to be more original” than his name, creates absolutely wonderful figures and amusing scenarios made out of fruit and other appropriate accoutrements. Included in Smith’s basket is a hand made of blackberries holding a Blackberry phone, bananas playing a hand of cards, a messy blackberry dog, top banana heading up a banana republic and even a bit of fruit anatomy, just to name a few.
