Saxophonist Cleverly Plays Into Giant Piece of Pipeline to Accompany Himself With an Echo in Perfect Pitch

During the evenings, Armin Küpper likes to play his saxophone into a giant piece of pipeline pipe near his home. The echo from playing directly into the pipe allows him to accompany himself in perfect pitch.

(translated) This sound on the tube, in this loneliness always gives me the feeling: Hey, you’re not alone there! Sometimes I just can’t stop playing. The nice thing is, when it gets cool in the evening, I sit down in the tube heated up during the day and enjoy the sunset playing the saxophone.

Küpper also plays his guitar while sitting inside the tube.

via The Awesomer