A Powerful Stop Motion Animation About the Life of Ralph the Cosmetic Test Rabbit Played by Taika Waititi

“Save Ralph” by The Humane Society of the United States is a powerful stop motion animation about a rabbit named Ralph, played by Taika Waititi, who offers a first-person view of his life as a tester for a cosmetic company. Ralph approaches his day with a certain pragmatism, but with the terror of his “co-workers” and his own injuries growing greater, Ralph’s stoicism begins to falter.

HSI’s Save Ralph? campaign tackles the cruelty of animal testing in an original and unexpected way—using the story of one bunny to shine a light on the plight of countless rabbits and other animals in laboratories around the world.

The film was directed by Spencer Susser with puppets by Andy Gent, and features such celebrities as Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Rodrigo Santoro, and Tricia Helfer.