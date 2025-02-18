A Comprehensive Tour of Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center Where ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Produced

Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, and Ego Nwodim, three current cast members of Saturday Night Live, welcomed Architectural Digest to give a rather comprehensive tour of the legendary Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

They take the audience through the stages, the host hallway, the makeup lab, wardrobe, hair, the NBC page desk, and the cast dressing rooms, explaining how each part works to make the whole show.

Today, AD is welcomed by Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, and Ego Nwodim to tour the ‘Saturday Night Live’ set. ‘SNL’ has been broadcasting live from studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller since the show premiered in 1975.

Veteran production designers Joe Detullio and Akira Yoshimura talked about the ever-evolving “Homebase”, the area where the guest host monologues are made, how the stages are set up, and how the sets are moved in real time.

Over these impressive 50 years, the set has taken on many iterations, from a basement comedy club to the Brooklyn Bridge–always an ode to New York City. Join the ‘SNL’ cast to tour the studio’s current Grand Central set and see how the magic is made each Saturday night.