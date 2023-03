The Satisfying Sound of Hard Candy

Artisan candy maker Gregory Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, Florida, put together a compilation of various seasonal hard candies being sorted, shaken, sugared, and/or mixed. The quick handling of these sweets made a wonderfully satisfying sound, particularly when some of the candies shattered upon impact with the counter.

ASMR Candy Montage