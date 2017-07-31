Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Calculated Strategy Marine Animals Employ When Pursuing a Giant Shoal of Sardines

by at on

sardine shoal sea lions dolphins

In a stunning episode of the BBC Earth series The Hunt, narrator Sir David Attenborough explains the remarkable and calculated strategy employed by dolphins, sea lions, sharks and whales to disrupt and then feed upon giant shoals of sardines that swirl around around them as a single seemingly impenetrable body.

A sizeable shoal of Sardines proves to be quite a magnet for a variety of different sea predators. Surprisingly, none of the predators on display attack each other, instead they corral the ball of fish, taking turns to eat.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy