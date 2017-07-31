The Calculated Strategy Marine Animals Employ When Pursuing a Giant Shoal of Sardines

In a stunning episode of the BBC Earth series The Hunt, narrator Sir David Attenborough explains the remarkable and calculated strategy employed by dolphins, sea lions, sharks and whales to disrupt and then feed upon giant shoals of sardines that swirl around around them as a single seemingly impenetrable body.

A sizeable shoal of Sardines proves to be quite a magnet for a variety of different sea predators. Surprisingly, none of the predators on display attack each other, instead they corral the ball of fish, taking turns to eat.