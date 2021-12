A Santa Claus and Holiday Decorations Domino Chain

To celebrate the holiday season, record-setting domino artist Lily Hevesh (“Hevesh5”) set up a colorful domino chain in the shape of Santa Claus and the various seasonal decorations that often accompany him. This includes a wreath, a sleigh, Christmas stockings, ornaments, presents, a Santa hat, and a Christmas tree.

I built Santa Claus in dominoes to celebrate the holidays!