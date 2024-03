The Melodicka Bros, who previously played the popular Blur tune “Song 2” in 3/4 (or 6/8) time, and an eerie cyberpunk cover of “Another Brick in the Wall”, recruited Italian vocalist Elena Rocchetti to perform a truly mounful cover of the bouncy Cyndi Lauper song “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”. The grainy film style of the video also lent to the poignancy of the cover.

