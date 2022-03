Musicians Perform ‘Song 2’ by Blur in 3/4 Time

Dave and Joe of the Melodicka Bros performed the popular Blur tune “Song 2” in 3/4 (or 6/8) time. The song is normally performed at 4/4 time, so removing a beat from each measure gives it a more melancholy sound than the original.

Song 3 (weird rock cover in 3/4 time sig or 6/8 who cares really).