An Eerie Cyberpunk Cover of the Iconic Pink Floyd Anthem ‘Another Brick in the Wall’

Dave and Joe of the Melodicka Bros, who previously played the popular Blur tune “Song 2” in 3/4 (or 6/8) time, performed a truly eerie cyberpunk cover of the iconic Pink Floyd anthem “Another Brick in the Wall” in its entirety. To further the haunting effect, the brothers recruited their Patreon members to appear via video singing the song’s highly distinctive children’s demands.
Enjoy our Cyberpunk/Synthwave/Electronic-Rock cover of Another Brick in the Wall by Pink Floyd featuring our wonderful Patrons!