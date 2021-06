In honor of Father’s Day, the ever-funny Ryan Reynolds introduced a refreshing cocktail of his own design that he charmingly named “The Vasectomy”. The tall drink contains ice, 1 ounce cranberry juice, 3 ounces tonic, a dash of lemon juice and a good helping of his bespoke Aviation Gin (actually only 1.5 ounces). Sadly, this recipe does not seem to appear on the Aviation Gin website.

The most refreshing cocktail in the world for the most refreshing job in the world… Dad.