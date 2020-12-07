Ryan Reynolds Wraps Hospital in an Ugly Christmas Sweater Made of Lights to Benefit SickKids Foundation

In honor of the Christmas holiday, funnyman Ryan Reynolds dressed up in his lonely sweater with a big bow (designed by Tipsy Elves) and attempted to recreate the fun that the sweater had last year. However, this being 2020, it was easier said than done.

Every year we try to do something with my ugly not ugly Christmas sweater to support sick kids. Now this year it was particularly tough because visits have been very limited so we wanted to do something huge to show how much we love our kids.

Reynolds used puppies dressed in matching sweaters and asked Austin Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs to do some fancy ice work.

Puppies. Ugly Sweaters. An NHL star who’ll eventually stab me in the face with a rusty skate. All for the love of @sickkids. Thank you @SamsungCanada for pitching in and huge thanks to @AM34. https://t.co/ygeVztNgfE pic.twitter.com/H3KVKBLUJm — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 4, 2020

But the pièce de résistance was wrapping an entire hospital “with a sweater made of lights” in order to promote and benefit the SickKids Foundation.

SickKids is a non-profit organization that believes in “fighting for the health and well-being of children is one of the most powerful ways to improve society”. Samsung Canada has also pledged to match all donations made by the end of December 24, 2020, up to $100,000.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined Reynolds in his virtual Ugly Sweater Party.