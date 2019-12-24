Lonely Christmas Sweater Parties With Ryan Reynolds for a Good Cause in a Touching Holiday Animation

The very funny, extremely prolific and incredibly charitable Ryan Reynolds partnered with director Bryan Rowland and an epic animation team from Rooster Teeth to create a touching tale about a lonely sweater with a big bow (designed by Tipsy Elves) that sat in the window of a men’s clothing shop for a very long time without any consumer interest.

As soon as the sweater was taken off the floor, a hurried man enters the shop saying that he’s looking for a “FUN” outfit for a party. He wears the now merry sweater to the party. A couple of partygoers (namely Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal) make fun of him, while others appreciate how he interpreted the dress code and want to pose for a selfie with him. The animation switches to a real-life Reynolds posing in said holiday sweater. The sweater is then passed around to children in the hospital who happily pose for the camera.

Reynolds, Jackman, and Gyllenhaal and the rest of the cast and crew created this animated short to benefit the Sick Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization that believes in “fighting for the health and well-being of children is one of the most powerful ways to improve society”. Reynolds has pledged to match all donations by the end of December 25, 2019, up to $100,000.