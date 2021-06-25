Laughing Squid

Ryan Reynolds’ Identical Twin Announces the Sale of Ryan’s ‘Maximum Effort Marketing’ in a Tense Interview

by on

After a spending year apart from one another, funnyman Ryan Reynolds sat down for the annual interview with his “identical twin brother” Gordon.

As in the past, Gordon pushed Ryan’s buttons, asking questions about Ryan’s wife Blake Lively, and the state of Hollywood. Gordon also referred to the sale of Aviation Gin to Diageo, and announced that Ryan is merging his latest venture “Maximum Effort Marketing” with digital advertising platform MNTN.

Are you hard up for money? Or are you just trying to scratch some sort of creative STD? …You sold the gin company. And now you are offering Maximum Effort Marketing up to a volcano. Did you displease the Gods?


