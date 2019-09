DJ Cummerbund has quite seamlessly stitched together a bizarre but brilliant mashup that combines the musically complex, iconic Rush instrumental “YYZ” with the Kelis R&B pop single “My Milkshake”. While these two songs have nothing whatsoever in common with each other, DJ Cummerbund somehow found a way to make them fit, though he doesn’t seem too happy about it.

I wanted this to be the most disliked video on YouTube and you people aren’t helping me at all.