Rush Partners With Henderson Brewing to Create a Limited Edition ‘Moving Pitchers’ Belgian Pale Ale

The iconic band Rush has partnered with Toronto beermaker Henderson Brewery to create “Moving Pitchers”, a limited edition ale that plays upon the name of the band’s seminal 1981 album Moving Pictures. The album’s original artist, Hugh Syme, designed the bottle labels as well.

This ale is a Belgian pale ale with a hefty ABV of 11.9%. It has a fruity, yeasty profile and can be aged up to five years.

A Strong Pale Ale w/ Pinot Noir Wine Must Aged on Maple Wood, this ale pours a gorgeous hazy golden blush colour. The taste is complex, with notes of sweet grapes, bubble gum, maple, apple, lychee and fresh dough. Perfect for aging, this magical 11.9% limited edition ale can age for up to 5 years.

This is the second version, the first of which was a dark ale made to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the album. It completely sold out in the Winter of 2021.

Henderson had previously worked with the band to create the “Rush Golden Ale”.

