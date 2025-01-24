A 70 Step Outdoor Rube Goldberg Style Chain Reaction Basketball Trick Shot

Cree Ossner (Creezy) built a remarkable outdoor 70 step Rube Goldberg style chain reaction basketball trick shot. Ossner calls this his “Swoosh Machine”.

This outdoor Rube Goldberg Machine goes around my entire yard, and swishes a basketball shot after 70 steps. This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits.

The machine took two months to build – one month to construct and another to get it working correctly.

GoPro awarded Creezy with the “World’s Longest Basketball Trick Shot” in 2021.

