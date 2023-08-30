Royal de Luxe’s Giant Articulating Dogs Race Each Other Through a Festival in Antwerp

A pair of giant robotic, fully articulating dogs by Royal de Luxe, namely a drooling bulldog and a sprightly Xolo, marched and raced each other through the streets of Antwerp, Belgium, chasing an enormous bone at the 2023 Zomer van Antwerpen Festival.

Xolo and Bull Machin have left Antwerp after an enthusiastic race and a great finish. Thank you to the public from Antwerp and elsewhere, for the enthusiasm, smiles and the warm welcome that you have reserved for them.

Like previous performances, these adorable giants thrilled the crowd, particularly as they interacted with each other and with bystanders on the street.