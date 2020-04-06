Roommates Cleverly Use Their Shower to Recreate Their Daily Commute on the London Underground

A trio of roommates who are stuck at home very cleverly used their “tube-like” shower to recreate their daily London Underground commute in an amusing attempt to maintain a sense of normalcy within their household. The men used sound and light effects to make it seem like the real thing. Making the experience seem even more realistic was the removal of headphones to hear announcements, a stuck suitcase at the door and reading over another person’s shoulder.

They say it’s important to keep your normal routine…