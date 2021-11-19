How to Build a Rolling Piano BBQ Cart

Craftsman Handy Geng showed how to build a rather amusing rolling piano cart that grills food while the keys are being struck. He built a frame for the grill around the piano, added in the heating coils under the keys, and attached it all to a tricycle frame. Geng put skewers of meat atop the grill and as soon as he began playing, the rig started rolling, and the meat began to cook.

It’s always nice to enjoy yummy food and music at the meantime. So I create this piano BBQ car, hope you’ll enjoy.

via b3ta