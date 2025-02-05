Roger Daltrey of The Who Talks About the Inspiration for the Song ‘Behind Blue Eyes’

Legendary vocalist Roger Daltrey sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather of The Big Interview to talk about his history with The Who. One of the questions that came up was about the inspiration for “Behind Blue Eyes”, Daltrey’s favorite song by The Who. The answer was quite surprising.

If I had to choose one song it would be “Behind Blue Eyes” and because I just remember the day it was a day my dog got killed and it she she was a pointer and she got run over and she had blue eyes.

Daltrey shared about his concern for the future, his passion for performing, and the memory of the inimitable Keith Moon.

There’s something in the back of my head that tells me that Keith never would have made an old man. He wouldn’t have wanted to be an old man he wanted to be the world’s greatest rock drummer…he died being that. Um, the way he physically was going it was doubtful whether he would have died being that for very much longer.

Daltrey also talked about how Elvis Presley influenced his early years how he brought that influence to The Who.

Roger Daltrey talks with Dan Rather about his early musical influences, including the impact Elvis Presley had on him.