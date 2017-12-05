Rob Scallon Rocks Out Respectably on a Tiny Toy Guitar That He Purchased for a Dollar

The very talented and adventurous musician Rob Scallon went to his local Dollar Tree, purchased a tiny, toy guitar for a dollar, hooked it up to some electronics and rocked out rather respectably on an original heavy metal song that featured the distinctly tinkly sounds of the tiny toy axe.

Rocking out on a budget.

I figured this "$1 Guitar Song' would end up being a total mess. But it's actually kinda cool at parts. Really puts into perspective how much the bass/drums carry a heavy tune. Get those solid and you can get away with a lot. pic.twitter.com/Lhn4IoUBpS — Rob Scallon (@RobScallon) November 30, 2017

Scallon also shared a video showing the challenging tasks of tuning and writing a song for the tiny toy guitar.