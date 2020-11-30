The Tiny Owl Rescued From the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Released Back Into the Wild

Rockefeller (“Rocky”), the tiny Saw-whet owl who accidentally traveled over 170 miles from her home in Oneonta, New York to the middle of New York City inside the Rockefeller Center 2020 Christmas Tree, was returned to the wild after a couple of weeks of rehabilitation at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York. The tiny strigiform stood for a moment upon her caretaker Ellen’s fingers for one more look around before raising her wings and taking off into the great big sky.

Rocky’s release was a success! She is a tough little bird and we’re happy to see her back in her natural habitat. We are sure that Rocky will feel your love and support through her journey south.

It was believed that Rockefeller was a male at first, however, Ravensbeard has since corrected that misidentification as Rocky recovered with them.

Rockefeller Center also commented on this momentous event.