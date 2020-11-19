Tiny Owl Rescued From Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree After Accidentally Traveling 170 Miles to NYC

A tiny Saw-whet owl who accidentally traveled over 170 miles from his home in Oneonta, New York, found himself in the middle of New York City when the Norway spruce that he was living in was going to become this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Luckily, an eagle-eyed employee of the company that transports and sets up the tree noticed the tiny strigiform perched inside the and immediately sought assistance.

The employee made the owl as comfortable as possible and then contacted the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York. The owl, who was given the very appropriate name of Rockefeller, is now being cared for by the generous folks at Ravensbeard who plan to release him once he’s recovered from his arduous journey.

…we’ve given him fluids and are feeding him all the mice he will eat. It had been three days since he ate or drank anything. So far so good, his eyes are bright, and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey.

Here’s the tree from when it was growing at a home in Oneonta, New York.

Here’s the tree (with an accidental owl onboard) being cut down in Oneonta.

Here’s the tree being put up in Rockefeller Center

And here’s footage of the tree being put up in New York City.