Rock Alphabet, A Brilliant Book That Teaches Children Their ABC’s With Letter Shaped Rock Stars

German tailor and artist Andy Morgan of The Andy $hop has created a brilliant alphabet book that teaches children their ABC’s with amazing illustrations of iconic rock stars whose first names begin with the letter and whose bodies are shape like the first letter of their name. For example, “A is for Alice Cooper”, “B is for Bruce Springsteen”, “C is for Chuck Berry” and “M is for Mick Jagger”.

From Alice Cooper to ZZ Top, the Rock ABC is a fun way to teach the next generation of rockers about the ones that paved the way.

This wonderful book is available for purchase through the Andy $hop.

D for David Bowie

J for Jimi Hendrix

T for Tina Turner

