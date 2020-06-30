A Robotic Spy Squid Has an Unexpected Encounter With a Couple of Giant Potato Cod Fish

In a deep sea clip narrated by David Tennant from the PBS/BBC series Dolphins – Spy in the Pod, a robotic spy squid looking to peer into the life of dolphins, finds itself being pursued by a couple of rather large potato cod who were in no mood to play. The tiny cephalopod was no match for the giant groupers and soon mortally succumbed to their overpowering attack.

Spy Squid, one of the many spy creatures designed to infiltrate the dolphins’ hidden lives, meets his nemesis the potato cod. Potato cod can reach up to 2m long and weigh over 100kgs.