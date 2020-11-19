fbpx

Robotic Spy Penguin Captures the Sight of Hatching Emperor Penguin Chicks at Their Father’s Feet

In a bantling clip narrated by David Tennant from the BBC series Penguins Spy in the Huddle, a spy penguin built by John Downer Productions captures the remarkable sight of a tiny emperor penguin chick hatching at her father’s feet. When the proud father went to show off his progeny to another father, the newly hatched chick called out to the other eggs, which began the simultaneous hatching of eggs.

RoboSpy Emperor Penguin is about to witness a momentous event. One of the emperor penguin father’s eggs is about to hatch. The father has cared for his egg for 2 whole months. Now the chick will see her father for the first time. A moment that will create a bond between them.

