Robotic Spy Crab Joins 40 Million Red Crabs Dodging Traffic and Obstacles On Their Way to the Sea

An unnerving clip from the David Tennant narrated BBC/PBS series The Islands’ of Spy in the Wild 2 shows a robotic spy crab built by John Downer Productions joining the 40 million red crabs as they march across Christmas Island to the sea. The robotic crab finds itself almost eaten by a cannibalistic mate, having to climb a fence, and dodge giant obstacles and vehicles in order to make it over to the other side.

