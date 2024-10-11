A 3D Printed Robotic ‘Remy’ From ‘Ratatouille’ Pulls Hair to Control a Real Human

Christina Ernst of She Builds Robots created a 3D printed robotic version of Remy from the hilarious scene in the 2007 Pixar movie Ratatouille, where the rat controls kitchen worker Alfredo Linguine by tugging on locks of his hair. Luckily for Ernst, the robot was only interested in playing with her hair and not actually pulling it out.

This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever made with my engineering degree… I 3D printed a rat with space to hold two submicro Servo Motors ,then coated the arms to move randomly. In the interest of not scalping myself I did a yarn test first. And then came the moment of truth.

The Original Scene From ‘Ratatouille’