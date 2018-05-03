A Cheery Robert Irwin Returns to The Tonight Show to Show Jimmy Fallon How to Feed Pygmy Goats

Robert Irwin, the incredibly amiable son of the late Steve Irwin returned to the Tonight Show for a fourth time and brought along animals that both delighted and terrified host Jimmy Fallon. Included in this visit were an adorable litter of very hungry baby pygmy goats whom Irwin showed Fallon how to feed, a rather skeptical Kookaburra who refused to say a word and a friendly capybara named Javier who was happy to munch on ears of corn. After that, Irwin’s mother Terri and sister Bindi came onstage to help hold a small American alligator for whom Fallon gathered up his resolve and gave him a kiss.

