A Cheery Robert Irwin Returns to The Tonight Show to Show Jimmy Fallon How to Feed Pygmy Goats

by at on

Baby Goat Feeding Time Fallon Irwin

Robert Irwin, the incredibly amiable son of the late Steve Irwin returned to the Tonight Show for a fourth time and brought along animals that both delighted and terrified host Jimmy Fallon. Included in this visit were an adorable litter of very hungry baby pygmy goats whom Irwin showed Fallon how to feed, a rather skeptical Kookaburra who refused to say a word and a friendly capybara named Javier who was happy to munch on ears of corn. After that, Irwin’s mother Terri and sister Bindi came onstage to help hold a small American alligator for whom Fallon gathered up his resolve and gave him a kiss.

Robert Irwin, 14-year-old son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, brings Jimmy some adorable animals including a herd of baby African pygmy goats named after the cast of Friends and a Kookaburra that makes noises like Cardi B.

