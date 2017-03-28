Rival Minnesota Brothers Become Involved in Escalating Criminality in the Third Season of Fargo

In the extended trailer for the third season of the highly-acclaimed F/X series Fargo, actor Ewan McGregor plays Emmit Stussy and “his slightly younger brother Ray”, a brotherly duo in Minnesota, whose intense sibling rivalry involves them into all sorts of escalating criminality through the hilarious absurdity for which the series is known. Season Three premieres on April 19, 2017.

From Creator Noah Hawley, the new installment of Fargo is an all-new “true crime” tale starring Ewan McGregor in dual roles as Emmit Stussy and his slightly younger brother Ray. Their sibling rivalry leads to a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cutthroat competitive bridge.

