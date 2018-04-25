Laughing Squid

A Wonderful Film Mashup That Visually Encourages People to Ditch Their Cars and Ride a Bike Instead

by at on

Filmmakers Oscar Boyson (previously) and Erin DeWitt have created a wonderful film compilation that visually encourages people to get out of their cars and go for a ride on bicycle instead.

This an unbranded PSA for bike advocates and enthusiasts, content designed for anyone and everyone to share, remix, or tailor for their own purposes to promote cycling and transportation choices in their communities.

