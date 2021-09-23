Rick Astley Performs the Foo Fighters Song ‘Everlong’ Live at Mikkeller Brewpub Exmouth Market in London

The great Rick Astley (previously), who performed an acoustic cover of the classic Foo Fighters song “Everlong” at his home studio, appeared onstage at the Mikkeller Brewpub at Exmouth Market in London to perform the song live in front of a very enthusiastic audience. This, according to Astley, was the post-lockdown launch for this Mikkeller location.

We had our post covid launch party for the Mikkeller Brewpub in Exmouth Market, London last week. We did some of the songs we love to play – here’s Everlong.