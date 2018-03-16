A Slick Rick and Morty Go on an Interdimensional Crime Spree in the Run The Jewels Video ‘Oh Mama’

In the video for the Run The Jewels song “Oh, Mama“, a rather slick Pulp Fiction styled Rick and Morty go on an interdimensional crime spree, leaving all sorts of bodies in their wake while fearlessly escaping fatal danger without a hair falling out of place. Of course, this being Rick and Morty, there’s always a catch and with Juan Meza-León as director and Adult Swim involved, it’s definitely a good one.
Run the Jewels video daaaawg. @runjewels https://t.co/wUAaXuUPTk
— Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) March 16, 2018