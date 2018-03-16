Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Slick Rick and Morty Go on an Interdimensional Crime Spree in the Run The Jewels Video ‘Oh Mama’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Rick and Morty Oh Mama

In the video for the Run The Jewels song “Oh, Mama“, a rather slick Pulp Fiction styled Rick and Morty go on an interdimensional crime spree, leaving all sorts of bodies in their wake while fearlessly escaping fatal danger without a hair falling out of place. Of course, this being Rick and Morty, there’s always a catch and with Juan Meza-León as director and Adult Swim involved, it’s definitely a good one.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP