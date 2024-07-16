Richard Simmons Hilariously Makes His Presence Known on ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

In the fifth season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2003, host Drew Carey invited a very bouncy Richard Simmons to join the episode and he certainly made his presence known. The iconic fitness guru, who sadly passed away on July 13, 2024, left the regular cast and audience in absolute stitches with the “Living Scenery” sketch and his performance earned him a rousing ovation.

Actors : Ryan and Colin

Ryan and Colin Props: Wayne and Richard

Wayne and Richard Scene: On a luxury cruise liner, a couple makes the most of a day of sunbathing, water sports, and entertainment

Simmons also appeared in the “Song Styles” segment and on-screen in “Newsflash” in the same episode.

Rest in Peace Richard. The world will miss your uniquely sunny disposition.