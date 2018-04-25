Reggie Watts Joins Rhett and Link To Play the Costumed Guessing Game ‘Which Musician Am I?’

In a decorous episode of Good Mythical Morning, comedy duo Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal of Rhett & Link along with guest Reggie Watts played a rousing game of “Which Musician Am I?“. Each of the trio took a turn vocally impersonating a famous musician while dressed like that person from head to toe, while the other two were blindfolded. The first person to guess who they were, received a point and the loser would receive a nuggie from Watts. Each player got very creative, but there was only one winner.

