Unique Cover of ‘Money For Nothing’ Performed on Acoustic Guitar With an Attachable Slide Neck

The talented Luca Stricagnoli performed a unique cover of the iconic Dire Straits song “Money for Nothing” on acoustic guitar with an attachable reverse slide neck clipped onto the bottom front. The attachable neck was invented by Stricanoli and built by Italian luthier Davide Serracini.

Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits. A true classic, played by so many guitarists all over the world. This iconic riff by Mark Knoepfler has already been performed in all sorts of ways, but never on a Reversed Slide Neck. This add-on instrument was invented by me and built by Davide Serracini…