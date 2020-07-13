British Retirement Home Residents and Staff Recreate Classic Album Covers While Facility is Closed to Visitors

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Robert Speker, the activities coordinator at Sydmar Lodge Care in London, has worked really hard to keep the residents and the staff entertained while the facility is closed to visitors. One such idea that has caught on quite nicely is the recreation of classic album covers. Those who participated in this wonderful photography project were able to copy it as they saw fit. Additionally, their names replaced the album text, though in the same font as the original.

Some of the albums recreated were Aladdin Sane by David Bowie, Bad by Michael Jackson, Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen, 21 by Adele, Queen II by Queen, London Calling by The Clash, 1989 by Taylor Swift and Enema of the State by Blink 1982, just to name a few

Speker is currently raising money through GoFundMe in order to keep this project going.

The photography project – recreating Classic Album covers, with the Residents and Carers has raised awareness globally but with no funds for the home which was my original intention. Elderly people will remain in lockdown for a long time, and I want to make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible.