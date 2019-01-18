A Rescued Retired Racehorse Finds a Creative Second Career as a Highly Successful World Famous Artist

The short film “My Paintbrush Bites” by Joel Pincosy and Joe Egender tells the story about a horse named Metro Meteor, a retired rescued racehorse that nobody wanted who found a second career as an artist. With the encouragement of his very supportive human Ron Krajewski, an artist himself, Metro began to flourish once again.

After learning that Metro had severe health and personality issues, Krajewski invited Metro to join him in painting. Metro took to art easily and was able to channel all his coltish energy creatively. Metro would take the brush in his mouth to paint and then would use his bobbing head to create texture. Before Krajewski knew it, Metro was famous and his artwork was in high demand. Over the course of his career, Metro earned over $800,000, much of which paid for his medications.

Krajewski had always dreamed of being an artist, but his abstract paintings never sold. When he noticed Metro had an interesting tic—he would often bob his head up and down and side to side—Krajewski had what he terms a “crazy” idea. He taught Metro to hold a paintbrush. Using horse treats as a reward, he then taught the horse to touch his nose to the canvas.

The film was funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017.

Sadly, Metro died on August 2, 2018 at the age of 15. Krajewski issued a beautiful statement in Metro’s honor.

Painting saved Metro’s life. Back in 2012 Metro was only given year left to live due to detrimental bone growth in his knees. He was taught to hold a paintbrush on a whim, as something that would keep him active and a way to spend my remaining time with him. Who knew that Metro would take his new found talent and soon become an ambassador for racehorse adoption and one of the most famous horses in the world. The money raised from his paintings financed an experimental treatment with a drug imported from Europe that would add five more years onto his life.

Rest in Peace Metro.