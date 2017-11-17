Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Retired Marine Pilot Purchases His Very Own Harrier Jump Jet in New AARP Series ‘Badass Pilot’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Retired Marine Pilot Purchases His Very Own Harrier Jump Jet in New AARP Series 'Badass Pilot'

Badass Pilot is a new five-episode series from AARP. It follows Art Nalls, an incredibly successful 65-year-old retired pilot and lieutenant colonel with the United States Marine Corps, as he ventures to England to purchase himself his very own retired Harrier Jump Jet.

He bought a WWII-era Soviet YAK-3 fighter and then a Czech L-39. And when Britain’s Royal Navy announced it was replacing the Harriers with new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, he saw an opportunity.

“The Harrier is the real deal,” Nalls said. “It’s a dragster, it’s a Ferrari, it’s a helicopter all rolled in one.” And he wanted it. (read more)

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy