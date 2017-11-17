Retired Marine Pilot Purchases His Very Own Harrier Jump Jet in New AARP Series ‘Badass Pilot’

Badass Pilot is a new five-episode series from AARP. It follows Art Nalls, an incredibly successful 65-year-old retired pilot and lieutenant colonel with the United States Marine Corps, as he ventures to England to purchase himself his very own retired Harrier Jump Jet.

He bought a WWII-era Soviet YAK-3 fighter and then a Czech L-39. And when Britain’s Royal Navy announced it was replacing the Harriers with new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets, he saw an opportunity.

“The Harrier is the real deal,” Nalls said. “It’s a dragster, it’s a Ferrari, it’s a helicopter all rolled in one.” And he wanted it. (read more)