Thoughtful Man Restores a Forgotten New York City Fire Call Box to Its Original Grandeur

The very thoughtful Sweet P came across an old forgotten Fire Department of New York fire call box and painstakingly restored its facade to its original grandeur.

This used to save lives, but it’s kind of been forgotten about. So, let’s fix it. Give it a good wipe down. Time for some paint. ….Here we go.

The process involved stripping off stickers, using a wire brush to remove rust and other detritus, applying primer, and giving it a good overall coat of firehouse red paint. When it was dry, he then carefully hand-painted the remaining details.

Day 42: restoring FDNY fire call box

He Also Restores Public Mailboxes in New York City