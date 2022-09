Percussionist Jens Zygar Performs a Resounding Solo on Different Gongs at the Memphis Gong Center

German percussionist Jens Zygar performed a resounding solo piece that showcased each of the many different gongs at the Memphis Gong Chamber inside the Memphis Drum Shop.

A gong performance by Jens Zygar at Memphis Gong Chamber, showcasing all of the different gong sounds.

Zygar is a regular at the shop, explaining and demonstrating the wide array of gongs available for purchase.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk