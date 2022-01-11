Humanoid Robot Appears to Instinctively Push Away the Arm of the Researcher Who Booped It on the Nose

Ameca, the engaging AI humanoid robot by Engineered Arts that has a wide range of realistic facial expressions and responsive physical interactions, appeared to instinctively push away the arm of a researcher after he booped it on the nose. The robot’s incredibly human-like response about personal space freaked out even those who work with it on a daily basis.

Ameca reacts as things enter their ‘personal space’. This is even starting to freak us out at Engineered Arts and we are used to it!

via Nerdist