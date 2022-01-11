Humanoid Robot Appears to Instinctively Push Away the Arm of the Researcher Who Booped It on the Nose

Ameca, the engaging AI humanoid robot by Engineered Arts that has a wide range of realistic facial expressions and responsive physical interactions, appeared to instinctively push away the arm of a researcher after he booped it on the nose. The robot’s incredibly human-like response about personal space freaked out even those who work with it on a daily basis.

Ameca reacts as things enter their ‘personal space’. This is even starting to freak us out at Engineered Arts and we are used to it!

Ameca Robot Nose Bop

via Nerdist

